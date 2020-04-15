10 Barrel Brewing Offers Epic Week of Virtual Activities

Our friends at 10 Barrel Brewing have keyed up an epic week of virtual activities and events sure to keep spirits high no matter where you are. Check out a list of this week’s happenings below.

WEDNESDAY 4/15: HOW TO MAKE PUB NACHOS

Ever dreamed of making 10 Barrels’ infamous pub nachos at home? Or maybe just running out of dinner ideas? Tune-in to 10 Barrel Brewing Facebook or Instagram @ 5pm PST to learn how to make Pub Nachos from the master’s themselves.

FRIDAY 4/16: CHEAP FUN BEER HOUSE PARTY

It’s Friday and 10 Barrel wants to throw a house party for all the friends. Because you deserve to celebrate. Need we say more? Grab a beer and get ready for the best virtual house party of the year.

SATURDAY 4/17: SUNSET SESSIONS LIVE CONCERT

If Fridays are for cheap fun, Saturdays are for live concerts at sunset. Jump over to 10 Barrel Facebook or Instagram @ 6pm (PST) for live concerts from 10 Barrel’s San Diego brewpub. This week’s artists include Reggae//Neo-soul artist Doah’s Daydream + Armando Arana (a member of the 10 Barrel family!).

