10 Barrel Introduces Hero Beer, Expanding its #DrinkItForward Program

Giving back to its local community has always been a priority for 10 Barrel, which is why it started the #DrinkItForward Program as a way for the Brew Pubs to support local charities through the proceeds of its draft beer sales. With pubs closed for dine-in services due to COVID-19 mandates, the brewery has expanded its #DrinkItForward program to include beer sales in many of its retail partners — which means EVERY 10 Barrel Beer you purchase in retail stores will go towards these local charities.

10 Barrel has also expanded the #DrinkItForward initiative with the launching of a new special series beer crafted specially for the heroes in our communities.

Introducing HERO BEER — A light lager inspired by the essential people keeping us safe, happy and healthy during this scary time. Starting with Bend, then rolling out to all other pubs, 10 Barrel will be delivering HERO BEER to as many local heroes as they can.

The first HERO BEER deliveries (70+ cases) were dropped off to some of our local heroes in Bend including Les Schwab, Rebound Physical Therapy, Bend Garbage & Recycle, Home Depot and a variety of local bike shops, humane societies and veterinary clinics — with many more to come in the following weeks.

Additionally, 10 Barrel is bringing us back to childhood days with “Hoppy Meal” pub deliveries. Available in Bend, pick your favorite menu item and get a growler fill, cookie and a special prize for just $22!

