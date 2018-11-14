121 Oregon Arts Organizations Share More Than $1 Million in Operation Support Grants

Creative minds at 121 Oregon arts organizations will be empowered by $1,031,593 in fiscal year 2019 Operating Support Grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.

Ranging from $3,000 to $29,750, the grants are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000*.

“We often hear that these are the most important grants we award,” said Arts Commission Chair Christopher Acebo. “They alleviate some of the economic pressure and allow Oregon arts organizations to focus on their missions.”

*Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply for Small Operating Grants.

Fiscal year 2019 Operating Support Grants were awarded to:

Central Oregon

BendFilm, Bend: $4,510

High Desert Chamber Music, Bend: $3,000

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $6,590

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $6,682

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,473

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $19,021

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $3,500

Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $3,000

Astoria Music Festival Inc, Astoria: $5,914

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $5,974

Liberty Restoration Inc, Astoria: $3,000

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,257

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport : $3,691

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $12,914

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $7,856

Gorge/Eastern Oregon

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $11,882

Columbia Arts, Hood River : $7,192

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande: $3,000

Fishtrap Inc, Enterprise: $7,553

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $3,000

Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton: $3,057

Portland Metro

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $10,074.00

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $7,229

All Classical Public Media Inc, Portland: $11,402

Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,271

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,935

August Wilson Red Door Project, Portland: $6,264

BodyVox Inc., Portland: $14,692

Caldera, Portland: $13,008

Cappella Romana Inc, Portland: $8,690

Chamber Music Northwest, Portland: $14,193

Children’s Healing Art Project Inc, Portland $3,000

Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $9,084

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $3,000

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,055

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center Inc, Portland: $11,964

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $5,229

Ethos Inc, Portland $6,048

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $8,480

Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $7,372

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $4,565

Independent Publishing Resource Center, Portland: $7,965

Lakewood Center for the Arts, Lake Oswego: $11,051

Literary Arts Inc, Portland: $15,028

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $9,459

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,877

My Voice Music, Portland: $4,852

Northwest Children’s Theater & School, Portland: $9,981

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,731

Old Church Society, Inc, Portland : $6,021

Open Signal, Portland: $17,132

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $10,642

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $8,108

Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $16,069

Oregon College of Art and Craft, Portland: $4,558

Oregon Repertory Singers, Portland: $3,500

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $27,913

Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland: $7,896

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $7,194

Phame Academy, Portland: $7,812

PlayWrite, Portland: $7,262

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $7,282

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $28,254

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland:$10,406

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $19,215

Portland Children’s Museum, Portland: $13,473

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $3,000

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland: $7,361

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $14,475

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $23,939

Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,658

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $9,892

Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,722

Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland: $4,911

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $5,899

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $29,642

The Circus Project, Portland: $7,517

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,266

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Inc., Portland: $4,838

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $9,358

Triangle Productions, Portland: $6,714

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $5,500

White Bird, Portland: $9,947

WOL Dance Collective, Inc, Clackamas: $4,698

Write Around Portland, Portland: $10,673

Young Audiences of Oregon Inc, Portland: $6,444

Young Musicians & Artists, Inc, Portland: $4,461

YU Contemporary Inc, Portland: $5,095

Southern Oregon

Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $5,120

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $29,750

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $6,856

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $3,000

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $13,077

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $4,584

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $3,993

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,844

Willamette Valley

Corvallis Arts Center Inc, Corvallis: $7,334

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,308

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $3,357

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $4,039

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $7,627

Eugene Ballet, Eugene: $11,179

Eugene Concert Choir Inc, Eugene: $6,888

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,681

Eugene Symphony Association, Eugene: $19,328

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $5,098

Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $7,587

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc, Salem: $3,000

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $5,753

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $10,885

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $14,442

Lord Leebrick Theatre Company, Eugene: $4,612

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $17,474

Oregon Folklife Network/University of Oregon, Eugene: $4,959

Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,400

Pentacle Theatre Inc, Salem: $5,528

Salem Art Association, Salem: $12,796

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $7,079

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G, Eugene: $13,237

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $6,953

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.