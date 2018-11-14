121 Oregon Arts Organizations Share More Than $1 Million in Operation Support Grants

Creative minds at 121 Oregon arts organizations will be empowered by $1,031,593 in fiscal year 2019 Operating Support Grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Ranging from $3,000 to $29,750, the grants are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000*.
“We often hear that these are the most important grants we award,” said Arts Commission Chair Christopher Acebo. “They alleviate some of the economic pressure and allow Oregon arts organizations to focus on their missions.”
*Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply for Small Operating Grants.
Fiscal year 2019 Operating Support Grants were awarded to:
Central Oregon
BendFilm, Bend: $4,510
High Desert Chamber Music, Bend: $3,000
PLAYA, Summer Lake: $6,590
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $6,682
Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,473
The High Desert Museum, Bend: $19,021
Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $3,500
Coast
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $3,000
Astoria Music Festival Inc, Astoria: $5,914
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $5,974
Liberty Restoration Inc, Astoria: $3,000
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,257
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport : $3,691
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $12,914
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $7,856
Gorge/Eastern Oregon
Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $11,882
Columbia Arts, Hood River : $7,192
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande: $3,000
Fishtrap Inc, Enterprise: $7,553
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $3,000
Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton: $3,057
Portland Metro
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $10,074.00
Youth Music Project , West Linn: $7,229
All Classical Public Media Inc, Portland: $11,402
Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,271
Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,935
August Wilson Red Door Project, Portland: $6,264
BodyVox Inc., Portland: $14,692
Caldera, Portland: $13,008
Cappella Romana Inc, Portland: $8,690
Chamber Music Northwest, Portland: $14,193
Children’s Healing Art Project Inc, Portland $3,000
Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $9,084
Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $3,000
CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,055
Disjecta Contemporary Art Center Inc, Portland: $11,964
Echo Theater Company, Portland: $5,229
Ethos Inc, Portland $6,048
Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $8,480
Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $7,372
Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $4,565
Independent Publishing Resource Center, Portland: $7,965
Lakewood Center for the Arts, Lake Oswego: $11,051
Literary Arts Inc, Portland: $15,028
Live Wire Radio, Portland: $9,459
Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,877
My Voice Music, Portland: $4,852
Northwest Children’s Theater & School, Portland: $9,981
Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,731
Old Church Society, Inc, Portland : $6,021
Open Signal, Portland: $17,132
Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $10,642
Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $8,108
Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $16,069
Oregon College of Art and Craft, Portland: $4,558
Oregon Repertory Singers, Portland: $3,500
Oregon Symphony, Portland: $27,913
Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland: $7,896
Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $7,194
Phame Academy, Portland: $7,812
PlayWrite, Portland: $7,262
Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $7,282
Portland Art Museum, Portland: $28,254
Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland:$10,406
Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $19,215
Portland Children’s Museum, Portland: $13,473
Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $3,000
Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland: $7,361
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $14,475
Portland Opera Association, Portland: $23,939
Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,658
Portland Playhouse, Portland: $9,892
Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,722
Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland: $4,911
Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $5,899
Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $29,642
The Circus Project, Portland: $7,517
The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,266
Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Inc., Portland: $4,838
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $9,358
Triangle Productions, Portland: $6,714
Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $5,500
White Bird, Portland: $9,947
WOL Dance Collective, Inc, Clackamas: $4,698
Write Around Portland, Portland: $10,673
Young Audiences of Oregon Inc, Portland: $6,444
Young Musicians & Artists, Inc, Portland: $4,461
YU Contemporary Inc, Portland: $5,095
Southern Oregon
Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $5,120
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $29,750
Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $6,856
Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $3,000
Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $13,077
Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $4,584
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $3,993
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,844
Willamette Valley
Corvallis Arts Center Inc, Corvallis: $7,334
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,308
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $3,357
Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $4,039
Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $7,627
Eugene Ballet, Eugene: $11,179
Eugene Concert Choir Inc, Eugene: $6,888
Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,681
Eugene Symphony Association, Eugene: $19,328
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $5,098
Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $7,587
Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc, Salem: $3,000
Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $5,753
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $10,885
Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $14,442
Lord Leebrick Theatre Company, Eugene: $4,612
Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $17,474
Oregon Folklife Network/University of Oregon, Eugene: $4,959
Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,400
Pentacle Theatre Inc, Salem: $5,528
Salem Art Association, Salem: $12,796
Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $7,079
Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G, Eugene: $13,237
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $6,953
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.