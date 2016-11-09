Kaycee Anseth One Night Show at Sunny Yoga Kitchen

Collage artist Kaycee Anseth is presenting a one-night-only show of large-scale collage, fine art prints and art cards at Sunny Yoga Kitchen in NorthWest Crossing on Monday, November 14, from 6-9pm. The show of artwork is a fond farewell to Bend before the artist relocates to northwest Ireland.
The collages are composed completely of small pieces of magazine and use imagery of
animals of the Pacific Northwest to create narratives that contemplate the mythic and
archetypal realm of the animal kingdom.
Anseth’s work has been a constant in the Bend art scene for the past nine years through involvement with the PoetHouse, RiseUp, Armature, the Workhouse and Visit Bend’s Tin Pan Collection.
In 2012, she was chosen by Deschutes Brewery to create their 25th anniversary Jubelale label.
The show is free and open to the public.
https://www.kayceeansethcreations.com
kayceeanseth@gmail.com
One comment
I’m going to miss Kaycee. Her music and artwork is so wonderful. Ireland is gaining a good soul.