First Friday in Bend, June 2017

Alleda Real Estate

25 NW Minnesota Ave, Suite 1. www.alledarealestate.com

Featuring Jerry Dame, fine artist. www.jerrydame.com

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Abstractions featuring Joellyn Loehr, oil paintings, and Holly Rodes Smithey, metal sculpture. Loehr earned a BFA from the Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland and soon appeared in numerous group shows including North Bank Artists’ Gallery in Vancouver, Washington (Judy Cooke, juror); Expressions West 2003 & 2006, Coos Art Museum (First Place Purchase Award, Ed Musante, juror) and Paris-Gibson Square Museum of Art, Great Falls, Montana, among others. Solo exhibitions include A Poetics of Place — Rotunda Gallery, COCC, Bend and Furlong Suite — Arts and Culture Council, City of Marquette, Maine.

The artist writes, “Each of us has a unique way of experiencing the world as it presents itself. Mine comes from studying structures ranging from geology to butterfly wings, and then translating them into the languages of art and paint.”

Loehr describes her creative process as spontaneous, yet analytical, and also mysterious – she knows not where it will lead. She builds layers upon layers with oil paint, glazes, and stains, then scrapes back into the strata to reveal the painting’s past. The process, exposing previously painted layers, much as reflection on one’s past, reveals myriad ways to experience the beauty and mystery surrounding us, lending “A Sense of the World.”

Rodes Smithey, as a teenager, found inspiration in natural surroundings during a six week backpacking trip to the Northwest. Moving west from Ohio, she attended Colorado College and began creating with wood, fiber, printmaking and mixed media. In 2005, she began metal work in an on-going collaboration with her husband,

Rand Smithey.

Recently, however, she began a solo focus on 2-D abstract metal landscapes. Her background in landscape design influences the work, reflecting attention to the natural world in her creations.

The artist forges, fabricates and layers steel, copper and bronze to interpret her ideas. Heat and flame transform the solidity of cold, raw steel into malleable, expressive forms. She then applies unique patinas that permeate and etch the metal surfaces to evoke natural landscape patterns —the hard but durable metals yield to their origins from the earth. Thus, Holly Rodes Smithey’s early inspiration from nature becomes manifest as art.

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Tommy Leroy Trio performs jazz. Billye Turner, art consultant (billyeturner@bendnet.com), organizes exhibitions for Franklin Crossing.

A6 Studio & Gallery

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste., 180

541-330-8759, atelier6000.org

Images of local snakes and lizards thru June with the exhibit, Cold-Blooded Neighbors: Woodcuts of Native Reptiles. Local artist Abney Wallace shares his nature-based series of reptile species, including nine snakes, nine lizards and one turtle, all native to Central Oregon.

Wallace began this series in 2015 when he started making prints of snake species of the high desert. Over time, his series expanded to include all 19 reptiles native to our region. The artist hand-carves these images in wood, and hand-prints them on fine Japanese paper. Printed in black and white, Wallace’s snakes and lizards have a wonderful play of line and pattern. Wallace started this reptile series to inform his fantastical art. By studying the scales, patterns and physical traits of different reptile species, “I was building my visual repertoire,” he explains.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St.

541-383-7600, www.cascadesothebysrealty.com

Vivian Olsen and Barbara Slater, both artists belong to the High Desert Art League, and will be showing us their Edibles and Incredibles exhibit. This exhibit features Vivian’s watercolor and oil paintings of wild animals and Barbara’s animals, edible looking paintings, along with landscapes and florals. This will be a unique showing and we hope you will join us for wine,

appetizers and art.

Olsen loves to paint wild animals in their natural habitat. In the show are paintings of quail parents with their chicks, ravens playing games, a pair of timber wolves and a smiling bear. Vivian realistically reveals an animal’s special beauty and unique personality using watercolors or pastel paints and rich,

vibrant colors.

Slater has been creating oil paintings for the past four decades. Early in her career she was putting her talents to work with children’s books, graphic art design and illustration, small private gallery shows and not-for-profit marketing promotions.

Her images portray warmth and are life-like, her landscapes dramatic, her floral still life portraits refreshing. “I paint what I love. I try to paint passionate paintings…. not just workable paintings, I feel a heart-felt connections to my work.”

Barbara is a member of the Oil Painters of America, and California Art Club.

City Walls at City Hall

710 NW Wall St., www.bendoregon.gov/abc

City Walls at City Hall, an arts initiative of the City of Bend Arts, Beautification and Culture Commission, exhibition features a show entitled Artists Who Teach will open First Friday April 7. Several local middle school, high school and college educators will be featured, presenting works in a variety of media. Thru September.

COSAS NW

115 NW Minnesota Ave.512-289-1284

Mexican folk art, Latin American textiles and David Marsh furniture.

Desperado Boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-749-9980

Featuring Bend artist Barbara Slater who is inspired by the “out west” way of life and cowboy culture with a touch of city glitz. Painting oils with energy and spirit, this artist’s pigmentation is rich and succulent, while her brushwork is bold and responsive.

www.barbaraslater.com

EverBank

5 NW Minnesota Ave.

Features the work of SageBrushers artists Kay Larkin and Jennifer Ware-Kempcke. Kay’s interest in photography led her to take many photography classes from middle school through college. Today she is an accomplished photographer who likes to explore relationships of subjects and their shadows and other optical phenomena.

Jennifer works in watercolor, pastels and acrylics. A combination of realistic and imaginary infuse her work with the reverence she has for the high desert.

Feather’s Edge Finery

113 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-306-3162, www.thefeathersedge.com

Featuring functional, well crafted, handmade goods from Bend and beyond. We always have fun, new items featured for First Friday. Featuring Dorothy Holmes original art ranging from contemporary acrylics to unique bird paintings using acrylics and India ink.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225

www.jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.

www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

Paintings by SageBrusher artist Sandra Carron who works in both acrylic and watercolor.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy is Central Oregon’s only national/international award-winning jewelry designer, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and always very wearable. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5, First Fridays and by appointment at other times.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste 110

541-322-0421, www.layorart.com

June 2: Ken Marunowski: a figurative and abstract oil painter.

July 7: Sarah Helen More: an abstract oil painter, inspired by textile designs.

Legum Design

922 NW Bond St., 541-306-6073

504-388-1313, Marigny@MarignyGoodyearArt.com

Up and coming Talent, Oregon artist Marigny Goodyear will debut her series, Control and Chaos – Repeating Pattern as the Foundation for Abstraction. Thru June. These paintings are a culmination of four dedicated years of work creating dynamic abstract art inspired by mindfulness, music, nature and adventure. Marigny utilizes cut paper to create patterns on canvas and panels, creating the foundation on which to build abstract paintings.

As her studio is located in Talent this is an exciting opportunity to speak with Marigny about her work and process. You can read more about Marigny and preview her work at www.marignygoodyearart.com.

Legum Design is an interior design firm with over 15 years combined experience designing interiors in Central Oregon. “We are inspired by the natural beauty in our surroundings: light, texture and colors, and we utilize those principles to create sophisticated, beautiful and unique interiors bringing balance and harmony to the lives of our clients.”

Goodyear launched her professional art career in the Fall of 2016 and has already been published in Emboss Magazine, featured on abstractartist.com and interviewed for both the Talent & Medford News and Review.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840

www.lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio / gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107

www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Place of Reflection, a two-person show for Jack Braman and Richard McKinley. We can’t wait to have these two talented artists as this month’s feature show. We will have wine, and jazz music provided by Rich Hurdle and friends. Once again Cher will be here to serve delicious samples of her CadaDia cheese made from her happy cows in Prineville.

Braman works in both acrylic and oil, continually searching for the beauty which inspires his paintings.Jack loves to paint scenes that are a calming, pure form of Mother Nature.

McKinley, painting for over 40 years, teaches oil/pastel en plein air workshops throughout the United States and Europe year-round. His workshops sell out as soon as they are announced.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

Marlene Moore Alexander’s, Central Oregon Backroads, with acrylic and oil paintings thru June 23. The artist will attend the champagne opening on First Friday, 5:30–8pm.

Alexander made Bend her home in 1971 and quickly gained admiration for her new high desert environment. The desert became her place of both solace and inspiration, of freedom in its openness and quietude. The current exhibition at the Oxford reflects that affection for the barren backroads, ancient lava flows and smells of sage and bitterbrush.

The past 40 years spent hiking the desert of Central Oregon are central to her life and her art. She painted there during her radiation treatments for breast cancer, deeming it, “the most healing place I know.”

The artist speaks from more than her personal experience of cancer when she talks of healing. For many years prior to her illness, she volunteered as the arts coordinator at St. Charles Hospital knowing the power of the arts in healing. She worked with cancer patients, spouses and their children to provide a healing outlet for expression.

In 2012 Marlene Moore Alexander founded the Arts in Care Program and the Arts in Care Gallery at Partners in Care, (hospice), Bend, Oregon. Thus in her life, arts, health and care for others

are a constant.

The lobby exhibition is open during all hours. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule with info at 503-780-2828, billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Pave Jewelry

101 NW Minnesota Ave.

SageBrushers artists Janet Rawlings and Michelle Oberg. After a career in technical drafting and design Janet turned to creating art. As an award winning fine artist she uses soft pastels and occasionally charcoals to show exceptional light and vibrancy for “creation of beauty.”

Michelle works in watercolor, pastels, Chinese Brush and acrylic. Her subjects are landscape, portraits and some abstract.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1, 541-633-7148

thegallery@petersonroth.com

www.petersonroth.com

Spring Exhibition show for Kim Goldfarb. Wine, cheese and music all below the stairs of Silverado during First Friday! Thru June.

Also in the the gallery is some of the other talented artists we represent here at Peterson/Roth Gallery showing art by Ken Roth, Mytchell Mead, Robert Schlegel, Tyler Swain, Valerie Winterholler, Korey Gulbrandson and others.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176

www.redchairgallerybend.com

Linda Swindle’s paintings have a spontaneous quality that allows the viewer freedom to gather their own emotional thoughts and response. In her work, whether it is painting on paper, canvas or silk, her goal is to let the magic happen on the surface as the wet colors mix and blend with little help from the brush.

Sue Gomen-Honnell feels that being surrounded by the beauty of Central Oregon, combined with her love of nature are her strongest motivations to paint. She enjoys the process of watching a scene that has inspired her come to life on a plain piece of watercolor paper. “It is my hope that those that view my paintings will experience the same emotional inspiration as I do in painting them.”

Jacqueline Newbold gets her inspiration from her travels and her primary passion is watercolor. She occasionally experiments with mixed media and her colorful palette is a visual delight.

Will Nash has a passion for wood. His works weigh heavily on local hardwoods, specifically maple, myrtlewood and claro walnut. He prefers the wood be air dried for a decade to ensure the stability of each creation.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884

www.sageframing-gallery.com

Features some of the latest works by Bend artist, Lee August. Adopting the attitude that “It’s all practice,” has allowed August the freedom to explore. She starts a challenging painting, attempting new skills and concepts. She desires to move more toward abstraction and simplification, seeing how much she can communicate with the fewest brushstrokes. With experience in many artistic mediums, currently acrylics offer her the most freedom to explore owing to their versatility.

August started drawing as a child, learning shape, action and perspective by copying from comic books. Later , when she wanted a horse but her family could not provide one, she drew them instead. Studying art throughout her schooling, as happens with many, she pursued a career in another field until retirement when she now has time to develop her art.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond Street

Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001, Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Two exhibits by Kristen Buwalda. Pushing for the human exchange and interaction, Bend artist, Kristen Buwalda created Speak Lightly as she reflects upon society’s obsession with the light of the screen held in our hands. The permanent movement through world contained in the internet removes one from the moment, kindness no longer considered through instantaneous digital words, all attention is bound

to the screen.

Standing to protect ourselves and those we love, the Women of Power exhibit reveals heroes and warriors in their element.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District.

www.tumaloartco.com, 541-385-9144

Annie Ferder’s June show —Micro Modern Botanicals. Painting in her award-winning luminous, photo realist style, Annie’s new botanicals are thoroughly modern, becoming even more dramatic in large format.

Big paintings of botanicals were the hallmark of Annie’s work two decades ago, and now she is working with the acrylic medium, painting on gallery wrap canvases, allowing backgrounds to stay pearly white. Exquisitely designed lines and shapes featuring extraordinary attention to detail allow the subject to take center stage, feeling fresh and immediate. Annie has been regularly featured in local and regional arts publications and her work has twice been published in International Artist magazines in recognition of awards received in that magazines prestigious competitions.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

Paintings by SageBrushers artists Julie Droke, Megan Thompson and Judy Welch. Julie works in both oil and watercolor and particularly loves painting faces. Megan’s intuitive approach to painting includes layer upon layer of vibrant color and texture with inspiration found from the joys of everyday life. Judy’s favorite medium is oil. Currently she is focusing on classical art principles and disciplines exploring under painting techniques as well as using layers of glazes.