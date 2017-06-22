July 2017 Workshops

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524

info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

www.cascadefineartworkshops.com

Tony Allain

Chasing the Light

Pastel

July 26-28

$450

14 students minimum/16 students max

Colley Whisson

Modern Impressionism in Action

Oils & Acrylics

August 12-15

$625 by July 1, $675 after July 1

14 students minimum/15 students max

Mary Marquiss

Value, Shape & Color

Watercolor and Mixed Media in both Abstract and Realism

October 3-5

$395 by August 1, $445 after August 1

12 students minimum/16 students max

Joe Netherwood

Western and Native American Portraits Workshop

Oil

November 2-5

$500 by September 2, $550 after September 2

10 students minimum/10 students max

HOOD AVENUE ART

357 W Hood Ave., Sisters, 541-719-1800

info@hoodavenueart.com, www.hoodavenueart.com

Vino Van Gogh (Paint & Sip Class)

Oils with Katherine Taylor

Wednesday, July 12, 5:30-7:45pm

$45 (includes materials)

We provide all the supplies and instruction needed to create an oil painting; you bring wine or beer and maybe some friends to share it. Beginners are welcome – no experience needed. Just come and play! Snacks provided.

Questions, contact Katherine at kt@katherine-taylor.com or 541-420-5250.

To register call Hood Avenue Art, 541-719-1800.

SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY

www.sagebrushersartofbend.com

541-617-0900, sagebrushersart@gmail.com

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend.

Introductions to Pastels with JoAnn Burgess and Kathleen Keliher

Thursday, July 27, 4:30-7pm.

This workshop will be an opportunity to explore pastels for the first time or to continue experimenting with them. We will look at a variety of pastel brands and the various surfaces that can be used to create your art. Bring your curiosity & enthusiasm.

$45, includes all materials.

To register contact JoAnn at 425-443-9233 or

joannburgess.artist@gmail.com.