July 2017 Workshops

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS
Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524
info@cascadefineartworkshops.com
www.cascadefineartworkshops.com
Tony Allain
Chasing the Light
Pastel
July 26-28
$450
14 students minimum/16 students max
Colley Whisson
Modern Impressionism in Action
Oils & Acrylics
August 12-15
$625 by July 1, $675 after July 1
14 students minimum/15 students max
Mary Marquiss
Value, Shape & Color
Watercolor and Mixed Media in both Abstract and Realism
October 3-5
$395 by August 1, $445 after August 1
12 students minimum/16 students max
Joe Netherwood
Western and Native American Portraits Workshop
Oil
November 2-5
$500 by September 2, $550 after September 2
10 students minimum/10 students max
HOOD AVENUE ART
357 W Hood Ave., Sisters, 541-719-1800
info@hoodavenueart.com, www.hoodavenueart.com
Vino Van Gogh (Paint & Sip Class)
Oils with Katherine Taylor
Wednesday, July 12, 5:30-7:45pm
$45 (includes materials)
We provide all the supplies and instruction needed to create an oil painting; you bring wine or beer and maybe some friends to share it. Beginners are welcome – no experience needed. Just come and play! Snacks provided.
Questions, contact Katherine at kt@katherine-taylor.com or 541-420-5250.
To register call Hood Avenue Art, 541-719-1800.
SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY
www.sagebrushersartofbend.com
541-617-0900, sagebrushersart@gmail.com
All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend.
Introductions to Pastels with JoAnn Burgess and Kathleen Keliher
Thursday, July 27, 4:30-7pm.
This workshop will be an opportunity to explore pastels for the first time or to continue experimenting with them. We will look at a variety of pastel brands and the various surfaces that can be used to create your art. Bring your curiosity & enthusiasm.
$45, includes all materials.
To register contact JoAnn at 425-443-9233 or
joannburgess.artist@gmail.com.