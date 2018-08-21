2018-19 Live at the Tower Season Line Up

(Photo above courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is excited to announce the 2018-19 Live at the Tower Season and its spectrum of entertainment opportunities. Shows range from a Tijuana Brass legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers; to Mexican Mariachis and South African Gospel; to live exotic animals and a laser spectacular. Tower Theatre Executive Director, Ray Solley, told GO! Magazine, “The 2018-19 lineup is full. It is varied. We want people to come to the Tower several times this year, and we want them to have a wonderful experience every time they’re here!” Here is a taste of what’s on tap under the Tower Theatre’s marquee:

In October the New Chinese Acrobats make their North American Premier featuring breathtaking traditional feats all infused with modern style. Then iconic trumpeter Herb Alpert and Lani Hall stop by to share songs and stories from their famed careers.

Next, enjoy intimate evenings with Rusted Root’s frontman Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller followed by country music royalty, Carlene Carter.

Things get a little crazy when Wild Kingdom’s Peter Gros arrives with his cast of exotic animals just before the theatre transforms into a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular.

The holidays light up with performances by the Vienna Boys Choir, David Benoit’s Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown, Windham Hill’s 30th Anniversary of “Winter Solstice”, and Storm Large returns to help everyone survive the “Holiday Ordeal”.

Then enjoy the collective of Northwest musicians that is the Portland Cello Project. Performing with a full rhythm section, winds, brass, vocalists and a horde of cellos they’ll recreate Radiohead’s OK Computer from start to finish.

Next, is an evening with John Sebastian, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who dominated charts with hits “Welcome Back,” “Summer in the City,” “Daydream,” and “Do You Believe in Magic,” to name a few.

Bringing their “vocal play” and a cappella “wall of sound” back to Bend is the charismatic and acclaimed Naturally 7. Also back by popular demand, Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico return with what Billboard Magazine labeled, “one of the most prolific Mariachis in the world…a versatile performing troupe.”

Then prepare to celebrate the soundtrack of your life with former Eagles lead guitarist, Don Felder. It’ll be a night of favorites like “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town,” and more!

Recycled Percussion will astonish the whole family with comedy, music, innovative staging, and brilliant drumming on buckets, power tools, and anything else they can get their sticks on.

Next, embark on a journey of Django Reinhardt-inspired gypsy jazz with the Hot Club of San Francisco and their Cinema Vivant.

But that’s not all! This was just a taste of what’s to come. For the full line up visit www.towertheatre.org, and keep an eye out for the season brochure to drop in The Bulletin August 2nd.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.