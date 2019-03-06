2019 Wish Chard Fabric Challenge by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

(Photo | Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show)

Welcoming all postcards simple or complicated! Their sale provides funding for the production of the annual, free quilt show AND the SOQS Scholarship Fund, benefiting Sisters High School students going to college.

Postcards must be 4″ x 6″

Please include the makers name, address, phone number, and email address.

Please sign your name on the back of the cards.

Fabric postcards have 3 layers.

A top decorated layer

A middle firmer layer that can be done with batting, flannel, fusible fleece products, fast2fuse, timtex, or cardboard

A backing of muslin or light colored solid fabric to write on.

ROBERT KAUFMAN WISH CARD FABRIC CHALLENGE

If you would like to receive the material for the Robert Kaufman Fabric Wish Card challenge, please email ghallpg@gmail.com with your mailing address and phone number.

Judges will select the three prize-winning postcards. The artists will receive a cash award and their cards will be custom-framed by our generous sponsor, High Desert Frameworks, and included in our silent auction. Other cards may be selected to be framed or matted.

Cards must be received by April 15, 2019 to be juried.

Cards received after April 15 will be included in the sale but will not be juried for prizes.

Send cards to: SOQS/Wish 220 S. Ash Street #4, Sisters, OR 97759.

Postcard Exhibit, Sale & Auctions

July 8 -12 ~ Sisters High School — individual cards sold daily 11:30am-12:30pm

July 12 ~ Sisters High School — The Silent Auction of teacher-created cards,ends at 12:30

July 13 ~ WISH TENT at Village Green Park (next to Teacher’s Tent) — Postcards and Robert Kaufman winners. Robert Kaufman Challenge winners acknowledged at 2:30pm in Wish tent.