2020 Artist Studio Tour Rescheduled to September 25-27

Dear Studio Tour advertisers, supporters and galleries,

Certainly, if you are like most people, you are growing tired of the endless COVID-19 announcements. However, because we care deeply about you, about our artists and about the well being of our community, we add one more announcement.

The 2020 Artist Studio Tour has been rescheduled. Originally planned for the last weekend in June, it is being rescheduled to take place on the last weekend in September. The board of Sisters Arts Association believes this to be in everyone’s best interest, given the current situation with COVID-19. We’ve planned this for a weekend when the weather should still be in our favor, and when it will not conflict with other arts-related or community events.

Of course, as the situation unfolds, and in line with the recommendations of state and national health authorities, SAA may need to further postpone or even cancel the 2020 studio tour. But we’re not there yet! So, we are proceeding in the hopes that the situation will allow the Studio Tour to take place September 26 and 27, with an Artist Reception on the evening of September 25.

We truly appreciate the generosity, enthusiasm and support that you have showed for the 2020 Artist Studio Tour. But public safety has to come first.

In spite of the concern we all have for the welfare of our businesses and work life, we are confident that we will soon be able, once again, to gather in celebration of the arts. We hope you will be there with us when that time comes.

In the meantime, we are working hard to ensure that the Studio Tour serves as an annual resource to promote our artists, their work, and the contributions that your businesses make to our community.

On a positive note, this extra time will provide:

Incentive and time for ARTISTS to create art

Assurance for ADVERTISERS that a scheduled event will proceed at a later date that is safe for everyone

Lead time for SAA to strongly and effectively promote the event throughout the region and the state

Sisters Arts Association will keep you informed as we finalize our plans. Meanwhile, we applaud the spirited way in which our community, our businesses, artists and art lovers respond in times of need. Please stay in touch, stay safe and stay positive.

A big thank you from the SAA Board.

