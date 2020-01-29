2020 Bend Brewfest Now Accepting Brewery Participant Applications

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Brewfest)

The annual Bend Brewfest is now accepting brewery applications for participation in its 2020 event, being held August 13-15 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Each summer, more than 70 breweries share their unique creations with more than 40,000 patrons from around the region. The brewery application process begins on February 1 and closes on February 22; breweries that are interested in participating in the event should visit the Bend Brewfest website where they can find an application to submit for consideration.

“We’ve worked hard to create a festival that both breweries and patrons look forward to each year and we are thrilled at the enthusiasm everyone shows when it’s Brewfest time,” said Marney Smith, director of the festival. “Part of the festival’s popularity is displayed by the large number of brewery applications we receive, and we wish we could accept them all. However, our final lineup will hold a maximum of 70 to 75 breweries, and we will announce the participants in early March on our website.”

Last year’s event served up more than 200 craft beverages, raising more than $15,000 for charity. The money was divided equally among our four local nonprofit beneficiaries to help them achieve their respective missions:

Bend Fire Department’s Community Assistance Program — Identifies crisis within our community and provides timely solutions with purpose and compassion.

Deschutes River Conservancy — Restores streamflow and improves water quality in the Deschutes Basin.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon — Provides mentoring programs for area youth.

NeighborImpact — Helps families access skills for success, family services, financial assistance, food, housing, heat and energy assistance.

Founded in 2002, the Bend Brewfest has raised close to $100,000 dollars for charity since its inception. Each year, festival visitors can taste both incredibly rare and popular beers from nano-breweries to some of the most highly recognized craft breweries in the region, in addition to hand-crafted ciders and wine. Bend Brewfest has become known as an event where brewers showcase their specialty, hard-to-find brews on the festival’s X-Taps, and 2020 promises more of the same rare beers not available in stores or restaurants.

bendbrewfest.com