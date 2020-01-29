2020 Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarship Applications

Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) is pleased to announce that applications for its college scholarships are available again, and the application deadline is March 1, 2020. Thanks to the generous contributions of EPB&B (seventh year in a row), the scholarships rose from $1,000 each to $2,500 each (four total) for 2019. Thank you to KNRK/94.7 FM for contributing to the Music Education assemblies in the Oregon K-8 schools and to the college scholarships, and to KGON-FM for generous auction contributions at its 45th anniversary party in December.

Each applicant should be a student studying music with the talent of instrument or voice, graduating in spring 2020 from an Oregon high school and continuing their collegiate/university academics as a major or minor in music at any college or university in the country. OMHOF strives to inspire the continuing of higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.

Any questions may be emailed to info@omhof.org, or please take a look at the website at omhof.org, where an online version of the application is available.

All items must be mailed together in order to qualify, to: Oregon Music Hall of Fame, PO Box 82173, Portland, OR 97282.

omhof.org