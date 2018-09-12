The Pithcfork Revolution at McMenamins

(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44)

Parallel 44 Presents and McMenamins Old St. Francis School bring you The Pitchfork Revolution on Saturday September 15 at 1pm. These folks will bring out the twang in your inner spirit and make you stomp a whole through your boot.

This show is FREE & ALL AGES, so come on down for a Saturday afternoon stomp fest!

About The Pitchfork Revolution

The Pitchfork Revolution’s music is as diverse as its membership which hails from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon. Melodic banjo driven originals, fiery fiddle tunes and bluegrass ballads for a new Revolution will have your stomping your feet and kicking your boots for freedom. Fold up your chair and kick up some dust for America when the Pitchfork hits the stage!