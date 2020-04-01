The Tin Pan Theater is Closed, But We’re Still Showing Films!

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

In times like these, we turn to the arts to decompress, process and conjure up creative solutions to the challenges and opportunities in front of us — so we are doing all we can to connect virtually at a time when we cannot connect in person.

We are now showing films “virtually” with the help of our friends at Magnolia Pictures, Kino Lorber and Music Box Films, to name a few. The Tin Pan Theater receives a percentage of each and every ticket sold, so your purchase helps to keep us afloat while our doors are closed. (Please note: Tin Pan ticket vouchers and gift pack tickets cannot be used for virtual screenings.)

Stay tuned for additional announcements on ideas we are discussing so that we can continue to engage in the things we all love during these coming weeks. And if you have ideas, please don’t hesitate to reach out! In the meantime, check out the BendFilm/Tin Pan Picks Page (bendfilm.org/film-pharmacy/) for a list of great films you can now stream from other streaming sites.

We recognize that many people are feeling the effects of these decisions across our entire community, and we appreciate your understanding of the real or potential impact on our nonprofit’s employees, artists, volunteers and audience members in the community. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you when our shows resume in person.

Todd Looby

BendFilm, Executive Director

NOW PLAYING VIRTUALLY:

To view a listing of films available for streaming, please visit tinpantheater.com and click on the poster image for details and to purchase your ticket/rent each film. Prices and viewing windows vary per film. All titles can be viewed in your web browser, most via AppleTV and some via Google Chromecast or Roku. Please see each film’s page for details.

Through Thursday, April 2, Magnolia Pictures is donating 100 percent of the net proceeds for Once Were Brothers and The Whistlers directly to the Tin Pan Theater!

Please Note: Tin Pan ticket gift packs are only valid for films showing at the theater and cannot be used on tickets for “virtual” screenings.

tinpantheater.com