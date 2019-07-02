3 Ways Creativity Can Help You Unwind

Relaxation means something different to everyone. There is no right or wrong way to unwind, and it’s important to acknowledge the pastimes you enjoy and make the most of them. The arts community is very fulfilling when it comes to relaxation techniques, as a creative atmosphere can be the most rewarding when it comes to trying to do or feel something a little different than your normal working routine. Even if you are not someone who partakes in creative activities personally, there’s no reason why you might not be able to open your mind to be on the receiving end of other people’s work.

Here are just a few suggestions for a more relaxed mindset.

Visit an Art Gallery

Viewing art is a unique experience. The way that you look at one painting or picture and the emotion you gain from it will be completely different to how somebody else views it and how it makes that person feel. This creates a truly personal experience, especially within the peaceful and artistic atmosphere of a working gallery. It also opens up an opportunity to speak to other visitors about their interpretations, distracting your mind from the every day and setting it within a conversation about brush strokes and attractive color.

Viewing professional art can also be soothing on the mind, offering an alternative for the senses if you have been stuck looking at a screen during a busy week at work.

Use Any Escapism

This can mean anything you want it to mean, in terms of what’s appealing to you. Escaping your every-day life in order to break free from the routine and allow your mind to think about something else for a while is a great way to relax. This could be anything from writing a book, playing an instrument, indulging in a television series or film, or even just a short five minutes playing games on your phone – and the best games are ones more challenging which make you think more, perhaps with something to gain, like online instant-win games and lottery gambling with companies like LottoGo. Use whatever works for you to distract your mind during your downtime.

Attend the Theater

Live theater is an experience completely different from attending the cinema or watching a movie at home. The performance you choose to see will, in that very moment, be unique – no other set of audience during a different showing-time will see the same performance you have, even if it’s the same play. Actors can do something subtly different with every performance; they may even change lines a little or improvise.

The fact that you are watching a live act also means your attention is more likely to be fully concentrated on the performance, and therefore less likely to wander and think about the chores you need to do or your work-life. You will be fully absorbed in that moment and less easily distracted as you would be when you know you can pause a film or quickly check your phone.