3rd Annual Super Fight Mic Ready to Begin

(Photo | Pexels)

Ipockolyptic Productions is bringing back their Super Fight Mic Comedy Competition. It is a five month long series of loosely street fighter themed competitive comedy open mics. The first four shows, on the last Tuesday of the month at Craft Kitchen and Brewery, allow audiences to pick one winner to move onto the final round. The Final Round in May (date to be announced) will be judged by local celebrities and talent. The winner of the final round will win $200, a free headshot package from Rhiannon Westcott Photography and website training from The First Click.

Comedians of all levels are encouraged to compete. There are ten spots in each qualifying round, and comedians sign up to compete at the shows. The qualifying shows are an open mic format with each of the ten hopefuls getting ten minutes on stage. At the end of the show the audience votes for their favorite of the evening. The winner is chosen by who gets the loudest response from the audience. Four qualifying comedians will be invited to the final round.

Katy Ipock, owner of Ipockolyptic Productions and host of the show said, “This format has been amazing and I am excited to bring it back. It really highlights the amazing talent we have right here in Central Oregon.” Previous winners of the Super Fight Mic series are Dave Felton and Chuck Bronson.

Ipockolyptic Productions has been producing shows since April, 2017. They are known for focusing on showcases for local comedians.

Qualifying rounds are January 29, February 26, March 26 and April 30. All qualifying rounds will be held at Craft Kitchen and Brewery on Layton Ave. in Bend. The Final Round will be held in May. The qualifying rounds are free to watch and well as compete. Tickets for the final round will be available for purchase two weeks before the show.