4 Peaks Music Festival Receives Permit and Sets 2018 Dates

The 4 Peaks Music Festival, Bend’s only multi-day music festival, has received its permit from Deschutes County and announced June 21-24 as the dates for the 2018 event. The highly-anticipated 2018 festival, located on Southeast Bend’s Stevenson Ranch, will be the 11th festival organized by 4 Peaks Presents, LLC.

4 Peaks will announce headliners and other artists soon. Last year’s festival included Americana act Railroad Earth, Grammy-winning bluegrass band Infamous Stringdusters and the East Coast jamband Moe.

For over a decade, 4 Peaks’ has chosen Central Oregon for a multi-day music event featuring an eclectic array of national, regional and local bands for music enthusiasts, community members and families. Located on Southeast Bend’s Stevenson Ranch, patrons should expect grand views, grassy fields, a large late night tent, “chill” areas and an awesome selection of vendors. Committed to building an intimate, family-friendly festival, 4 Peaks takes pride in showcasing our high desert home, while benefitting the economy of Bend and its surrounding communities.

4PeaksMusic.com