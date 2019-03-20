42nd Music Festival Season Announced and Jazz Artist Added to Piano Showcase in April

(Adam Birnbaum, Arthur Migliazza and Sean Chen | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

On August 10 the 42nd Sunriver Music Festival kicks off their summer season with internationally-renowned pianist Olga Kern, but you don’t have to wait until August for world-class performances. The Festival’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz arrives in Bend April 12-13, and famed New York jazz pianist Adam Birnbaum has been added to the program.

Jazz pianist Adam Birnbaum studied at the New England Conservatory of Music before being one of two pianists selected to participate in the Julliard School’s inaugural jazz studies program. In 2004 he won the American Jazz Piano Competition and became the American Pianists Association’s Cole Porter fellow in Jazz. Since graduating from Julliard, he he has become a major presence on the city’s jazz scene as a leader and sideman, performing at top venues. He has also performed on many national and world stages, including the Kennedy Center, the Montreal Jazz Festival, The Spoleto Festival, The Red Sea Jazz Festival, The Rockport Chamber Festival, NPR Jazz Christmas and the Capetown Jazz Festival.

Sharing the Piano Showcase stage will be boogie and blues extraordinaire Arthur Migliazza, a member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame and American pianist Sean Chen, winner of the 2013 American Pianists Awards and a medalist at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. These three outstanding talents will be featured in concerts and workshops during the two-day event. Individual concert tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night concerts at $35 each. The evening concerts are two completely different programs — you’ll want to attend both for the best Piano Showcase experience.

As mentioned, distinguished pianist Olga Kern will kick off the summer season at Bend’s Tower Theater on Saturday, August 10. This year’s festival theme is Love Stories – Around the World with Music and performances run through Thursday, August 22 in Sunriver and Bend.

Between now and August, the Festival continues three special events that have become must attend events for supporters of this valuable nonprofit festival.

Swings Fore Strings – Sunday, June 2 – Woodlands Golf Course in Sunriver

The 11th annual Precision Body & Paint Swings for Strings golf tournament is a fun day on the golf course supporting the Festival’s 42nd Season and the Young Artists Scholarship program.

Young Artists Scholarship Concert – Sunday, June 9 – Holy Trinity Church in Sunriver Over the 23-year history, the Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to 148 Central Oregon classical music students. This annual concert is a showcase of the exceptional talent of these young musicians.

Festival Faire Dinner & Auction – Sunday, July 21 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

The elegant Festival Faire dinner and auction in the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort includes performances by the talented Young Artists Scholarship winners. This grand fundraiser directly supports the scholarship program and the summer festival.

