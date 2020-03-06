Movies often showcase some of the best and most extravagant casinos in the world. Some of these casinos are nothing but intricately built movie sets, but some of these actually exist in the real world as well. Here are 5 movies with stunning casino interiors you won’t be able to unsee.

A word of warning though – this article does contain some spoilers for the movies mentioned. Proceed at your own risk.

Ocean’s Thirteen

The third installment in the Ocean’s series welcomes back the star-studded cast including George Clooney and Brad Pitt. This movie revolves around a casino heist to get back at someone who double-crossed a member of Ocean’s crew.

The casino in this movie is called Bank’s Casino. Unfortunately, you won’t find it on the Las Vegas strip, because it does not exist in real life. The movie producers shot the footage on the Warner Brothers lot in Los Angeles, turning one of the stages into a grand casino floor. However, the shots of the executive offices of Bellagio were, in fact, real. Some of the best online casinos for us players were inspired by the film.

Last Vegas

Last Vegas is a movie about four old friends who throw a bachelor party in Vegas. The star-studded cast includes Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, and Kevin Kline.

Although the directors shot much of the casino floor inside a studio in Atlanta, there were scenes shot inside an actual Vegas casino for the movie. You can find video of the casino floor, hotel lobby, and the cab line from Aria Resort & Casino inside the movie. Websites, like Casino Slots Ireland, give you a great opportunity to do this

Smokin’ Aces

The plot line of Smokin’ Aces revolves around a former Las Vegas performer who decides to testify against the mob, putting his life in jeopardy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, and Jeremy Piven, among others.

The producers decided to set the film in Lake Tahoe instead of the more popular Las Vegas Strip. They filmed a majority of the footage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe (named Caesar’s Tahoe at the time of filming), though some scenes feature the casino floors of Horizon Casino Resort as well.

War Dogs

Unlike the other titles in this article, the storyline in this movie is not mainly set in a casino floor or lobby. However, the directors of the movie did shoot some scenes showcasing the interior of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Some major pivotal story arcs occurred on a casino floor in this movie, which is why it comes to mind. The writer and director of the movie, Todd Phillips, chose to shoot these scenes inside the grand Caesars Palace. You can see the luxurious casino interior in the background as the two main characters negotiate a business deal with a dangerous and wanted man.

The film stars Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, and Brandon Cooper. It is an excellent comedy/crime movie based on the real-life story of two people who supplied arms and ammunition to American allies in Afghanistan.

Leaving Las Vegas

This old blockbuster starring Nicholas Cage and Elisabeth Shue is about an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who goes to a casino in Vegas to drink himself to death.

In stark contrast to the depressing plot outline of this movie, the casino shown in the movie paints a picture of elegance and class. Though the casino in the movie seems to be located on the main Vegas strip, the actual footage of the casino interior is from a casino 90 miles south of the strip.

At the time of the movie release, the casino’s name was the Gold River Casino and Resort. However, if you wish to see the casino today, you would have to go to the Laughlin River Lodge Hotel and Casino. The casino even started to accept paypal since the release of the movie.