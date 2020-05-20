5 Reasons to Call for Emergency Tree Removal

Trees are a beautiful addition to any yard. However, sometimes that beauty is a looming threat. It’s difficult to part with a beloved tree that has stood watch over your house for many years, but the potential damage can be far more devastating. Your tree may simply need more critical care, or it may require complete removal. If you’re hesitant, look for these signs to help identify if your tree is hazardous and in need of emergency tree removal . They will easily guide you to make the best choice for your tree and your safety.

Disease or Decay

Leaving a tree that is diseased or decaying on your property compromises the health of the remaining plants. A diseased tree will negatively impact surrounding plants as the disease spreads. If it’s simply old or decaying, removal will preserve the overall health of your plants. As it sits, it continues to rot and eventually become diseased—affecting the wellness of your yard.

If a decaying tree remains on your property, the rot will eventually attract a multitude of unwanted pests. Carpenter ants and termites are among the most harmful. Not only will they feast on other precious foliage, but they may migrate to your home and cause structural damage.

Removing the tree will prevent impending damage to your property. One measured action of removing an old, diseased, or decaying tree hosts a variety of benefits. Avoid pests, protect your property’s structural integrity, and ensure the health of your plants as they continue to flourish.

If your tree needs removal, contact a professional tree service. Tree removal is difficult work. Trying to remove the tree yourself can harm the surrounding area and risk increasing costs. Contact our experienced team of professional arborists at Mr. Tree . We provide safe, efficient, and quality service, quickly remove the stress as we quickly remove unsafe trees.

Storm Damage

Torrential rain, heavy winds, and the occasional storm can damage a tree beyond saving. They may seem strong enough to withstand occasional bouts of bad weather, but trees are vulnerable to severe damage that cannot be repaired.

Once the structural integrity of the tree has been compromised, it’s prone to further damage that may be an immediate safety risk to you or your property. Cracked branches and partially uprooted trees can fall without warning. Emergency tree removal is imperative to protect the safety of nearby people, homes, and cars—anyone or anything of value within the vicinity.

Sometimes the damage is internal and less noticeable. If your trees have suffered a recent storm, contact your local arborist to assess whether they need immediate removal to eliminate any hazards. Don’t let a fallen tree or errant branch catch you unaware, only getting your attention once it has crashed down on your roof—or your head! Preventative measures will keep you, your family, and your neighbors safe and able to weather the storm.

Frequently Lost Branches

An impending storm isn’t the only threat. Trees can lose their branches during more than just a rogue storm. Depending on the tree and its location, there are several root causes of your tree’s frequent branch loss.

During seasons of high humidity, the surplus of moisture weakens the structure of the tree, making it more susceptible to limb failure. Conversely, in times of severely dry weather, a limb will fall as a natural survival mechanism. To protect itself from dying due to water shortage, certain trees will drop their branches. This allows the remaining branches to retain moisture. If your tree is suffering from frequent loss, it may be a seasonal issue from too much or too little rain. It could also be an internal issue, such as bacterial wetwood.

Whatever the reason for your tree’s frequent shedding of branches, it can be problematic for homeowners, as it happens without warning. If it is near your house, it poses a constant threat to your roof, surrounding property, or anyone nearby simply enjoying the pleasures of your yard. Children at play in the yard, gardening, sunbathing, or reading a book outdoors are now at-risk activities. Trees that suffer from frequent branch loss transform your tranquil backyard to a potentially hazardous zone. Remove this constant and unpredictable threat by removing any accident-prone trees.

Cracks and Other Structural Damage

The trunk is the main support system of a tree. Once its structure has been compromised, it may fall. Fluctuating growth conditions and sunscald can cause the bark to split. Depending on the severity of cracks running along the axis of the trunk, it may need to be removed.

Another structural problem is interior decay. Heart rot is a common disease that affects hardwood trees. The center flesh of the tree’s trunk rots, turning the wood to powder. Look for signs of discolored leaves, mushrooms growing on brittle bark, and falling branches. If you notice any of these symptoms, it may need complete removal.

Dangerous or Inconvenient Placement

Location is everything. Not just for your house, but for your trees as well. It’s important that trees are clear from obstructions. This will limit potential problems further down the road. If your tree is ill-placed, it may need to be removed.

Your property isn’t at risk from falling branches alone. If a tree is growing too close to your home, garage, nearby utility lines, or other structures on your property, encroaching roots may dig up and attempt to grow through such obstacles. They can upheave sidewalks, pavement, or even your driveway.

Is your tree leaning? In most cases this isn’t a problem, as trees grow toward the light, but what else is it leaning toward? If it’s your house, deck, or child’s play area, this could be a threat later on. If there are any signs of cracking or rot, it may be at risk of falling over.

However, not all emergencies are safety concerns. If you’re planning on selling or remodeling your home, your tree can be in the way of landscape renovations. This can slow down construction during an already costly time, and you may be in need of emergency tree removal. It may be blocking your view or dropping problematic sap and needles all over your cars or decking. It could even be creating too much shade, preventing your lawn from growing.

After careful cultivation, it’s tough to make the call to remove a tree. But if you notice any of these telltale signs, it’s not hard to make the important decision to improve the overall health and safety of your yard—and all its inhabitants—for many years to come.