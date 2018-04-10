5 Things That Can Really Annoy Your Partner And That You Should Strive To Avoid

The more time you spend with someone, the more opportunities there are too upset their feelings. That’s why, if you’re in a serious relationship, that it’s important not to let the little things derail your happiness. Small mishaps can be extremely annoying and frustrating for your partner so try and make sure you’re not inadvertently doing them.

Hanging Out With Too Many Friends Of The Opposite Sex

Jealousy is a natural human emotion, and both participants in a relationship will experience it from time to time.

If you’re a guy and you’re hanging out with a range of female friends then, of course, your girlfriend is going to get annoyed. The same goes if you’re a girl whose is hanging out with too many guy friends. That’s not to say that you can’t have friends of the opposite sex. However, these friendships need to be managed appropriately.

Overusing Your Phone

Nobody wants to watch their partner use their phone all night. If you’re going out on a date, then do your best to keep your phone in your pocket.

This practice has even been given a specific name: Pphubbing (partner phubbing).

Do you best to avoid Facebook and other social media notifications when you schedule quality time with your partner.

Using Inappropriate Nicknames

Nicknames can be a great way to strengthen a relationship as long as they are suitable. When selecting a nickname for a guy, make sure it is not something embarrassing and make sure it is not the kind of thing his mother (or worse yet his grandmother) would call him.

When it comes to girls nicknames, it’s important not to choose something that relates primarily to their visual appearance. For example, sexy and hottie are probably not suitable, and especially not in public.

Of course, always check with your partner that they are comfortable with you calling them a particular name in public.

Oversharing On Facebook

Professing your undying love for your partner on Facebook may seem romantic, but it can also be annoying and make them feel uncomfortable. The same goes with sharing other sentiments on social media.

Don’t forget about over-the-top hashtags on photos, such as #mybaby and #Iloveyou.

If you do feel the need to share such thoughts online, then you should check with your partner first. You also shouldn’t be surprised if people start to be annoyed by your posts.

Seeing A Message And Not Replying

Most messaging apps incorporate the infamous “seen” function. When your recipient reads your message, this little dialog pops up on your screen. What can be infuriating is when someone reads your message and simply doesn’t reply. This is especially true when it’s your partner doing it.

If you do receive a message from your partner and are simply to busy (or can’t be bothered) to reply then it stills pays to send them back a brief response.

Conclusion

Relationships are tough, and it can be the simple mistakes that are the most annoying. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the finer details of your partnership. Make sure you’re not inadvertently doing something to annoy your significant other and that you are giving them the respect that they deserve.