5 Things to Take to the Gym With You

Do you ever feel unprepared whenever you go to the gym? This happens to a lot of people and can lead you to wasting time. If you aren’t prepared, it will make your fitness journey that much harder.

Having a gym bag that is stored with the right things is very important if you want to maximize your productivity level and be as organized as possible before you hit the gym.

By having a bag that is properly packed, you can avoid forgetting things at home and maximizing your workout time as much as you can.

Below are some things that you should keep an eye out for when it comes to packing your gym bag.

Make sure you have an adequately sized bag. This makes such a huge difference when it comes to your gym life. When choosing a gym bag, make sure there is adequate space to fit all the things that will be discussed in this article. It is also super helpful if there are compartments in the bag which will be useful because you can put your clothes in one compartment and your shoes in another without the two touching each other.

Pack your gym bag the night before. Mornings often become very rushed and crazy that you might forget to pack everything you need for the gym. To avoid this, pack all your stuff the night before.

Now that you know what to look out for when it comes to choosing a gym bag to packing, let’s look at the five most important things you should have in your gym bag.

Good pair of running shoes.

Having a good pair of running shoes can save you from hurting yourself and preventing any injuries. If you are just starting off, training in any shoes that you currently own is optimal and should not be a limiting factor that keeps you away from exercising.

However, for more advanced individuals, investing in a good pair of shoes can make you feel more confident and will prevent any injuries when lifting heavy weights. For instance, training in flat soled shoes is preferred by most people if they are lifting heavier weights. A pair of converse also work well and are great shoes to wear to the gym during lower body day as they are flat soled which allows you to have a stable base for your workout session.

So make sure to pack a good pair of shoes in your bag based on the type of training you will be doing.

Good quality workout clothes

Your workout clothes do not need to be crazy expensive, as long as they are comfortable and you feel confident in them. A shirt should be loose enough to allow you to breathe but not too loose that it gets in the way of you working out. I owned a lot of custom made (yet super affordable!) gym gear from Screen Print This for example.

For lower body days, you want to make sure you have comfortable pants that are once again, not too tight, and not too loose.

Your clothes do not need to be big expensive brands, such as Nike or Lululemon. As long as you are comfortable in what you’re wearing, you can basically wear whatever you want.

Towel

Towels are one of the most important gym essentials. No one likes getting to a piece of workout equipment only to realize that it’s covered in someone else’s sweat. Most gyms have a no towel policy, however it becomes very essential to bring your own.

Smaller towels are usually more convenient than large full-sized ones as they are easy to carry around as you go from one exercise machine to another.

A reusable water bottle.

This is a must for anyone who is into fitness and loves going to the gym. Even though most gyms have water fountains, keeping a reusable water bottle with you helps you stay focused instead of waiting in line to use the water fountain. Not only will it keep you efficient, but reusable water bottles is good for the environment.

Reusable water bottles are especially important if you are planning on doing cardio for long periods of time as it is important to stay hydrated even throughout your workout.

If you currently drink water from plastic water bottles, it’s time to switch to a reusable water bottle and there are so many to choose from in the market. My personal favorite is the Kool8 stainless water bottle. It’s one of the best water bottles that make you look elegant and stylish, while of course keeping you hydrated on the go and at the gym.

The Kool8 reusable water bottle is insulated with double-walled vacuums that keep your drinks at their prospective temperatures. The Kool8 company helps to deliver water bottles and clean water to those who are in need throughout the world.

Wireless headphones.

How else are you going to jam to your music while working out? Music can help to uplift you while you workout which is why having a workout playlist is so important. Having a good pair of headphones already in your gym bag will allow you to never forget them at home so you can fully enjoy your workout.

There are so many headphones on the market but the right one for you really just depends on your personal choice. Many people prefer wireless headphones so they don’t get in your way while you are working out as there is no wire.

With the right pair of headphones, you need the perfect playlist to listen to during your time at the gym. I really like the Bose Quiet Comfort headsets for my gym routine.

By having your gym bag ready the night before, you are already setting yourself up for success, especially when they include the five things listed above. What do you keep in your gym bag?

This guest post comes from Julian Gnatenco @ JGBilling