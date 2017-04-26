5th Annual Bend Follies: A Slightly Bended Benefit for the Tower Theatre Foundation

We’re putting the “fun” back in fundraising! Saturday, April 29 at 7:30pm, local comedienne Chelsea Woodmansee hosts the Tower Theatre Foundation’s major fundraiser – the Bend Follies – reminding us that raising money doesn’t always have to be serious. Two-time winner of The Source Readers’ Choice Award for Best Fundraiser, it’s a night of comedy starring local civic, business, education and media personalities performing sketches and singing parodies; plus, live and silent auctions all benefitting the programs and mission of the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Attendees can bid on a number of items, including:
Golf Staycations at Brasada & Tetherow
Bike Ride with Chris Horner
Two-Night Vacation at Cannon Beach
Beer for a Year
Passes to Disneyland
Original 1940 Tower Balcony Seats
Local “celebrity” cast members are:
Scott Ramsay
Bob Shaw
Lee Anderson
Emily Kirk
Chuck Arnold
Peter Skrbek
Chris & Megan Horner
Sally Russell
Tammy Baney
The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community. Tickets on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.
What: Bend Follies
When: Saturday, April 29th
6:30pm Drinks and Silent Auction
7:30pm Showtime, Live Auction, and “Make a Difference” Paddle Raise
Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon
541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org
Tickets: Reserved Seating
$17/$32/$47 VIP
(VIP includes free drink + post-show party at 5 Fusion)
Plus $3 Historic Theatre Preservation Fee