6 Artwork Ideas for Mother’s Day Gifts

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (10th May 2020). Though many families are maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19, there are still beautiful ways to give a gift to your mom.

Mother’s Day is the best day to honor your mom for all her efforts and sacrifices she made for you.

Are you trying to find the perfect gift for your beloved mother?

If yes, then here are six artwork ideas that you can give to your mom on Mother’s Day.

1. DIY Mother’s Day Card

You can make a greeting card by yourself for your mother. Self-made Mother’s Day cards are real sentimental art pieces that will bring a smile on your mom’s face.

You can use paint colors, buttons, creative threads, or any other material to make a beautiful card for your mother. Also, remember to write a loving message on the card for your mother.

2. Canvas Wall Print

Choose a beautiful wall art for your mom. You can opt for a cheap canvas print or large wall art with soothing colors. Your mother is sure to think of you and smile whenever she looks at her new wall art.

You can also use your mother’s photographs for a canvas wall print. Make sure the photos you use are of high resolution and great clarity.

3. Personalized Photo Frame

Frame your mother’s and family’s favorite moments in a beautifully created photo frame. The photo frames are an ideal gift for the mother to keep in the house.

Whether it’s a picture from the family’s trip or a photo from the first feed, all will go perfectly self-made photo frame. You can make the photo frame look more attractive with the use of art material.

4. Painted Flower Vase

Mothers love flowers as a gift from their kids, and Mother’s Day is the best day to give something memorable to your mom. Flowers bring a smile to Mom’s face on any day, but especially on Mother’s Day.

The one thing that will make flowers nicer is a flower vase painted or decorated with love to put blossoms in. So, surprise your mother with a beautiful flower vase on her day. You can buy a ceramic vase and can do artwork on it to create a special gift for Mother’s Day.

5. Decorated Jewelry Box

Jewelry box or chest is also a great gift for Mother’s Day. There is a wide range of jewelry boxes that you can get for your mother either online or offline. Also, you can make a creative jewelry box from a waste box for your mother.

Customizing a jewelry box is fun and easy as well. You only need a paint color, brush, decorative paper, and glue. The jewelry ox allows your mother to store her favorite bracelet, neckpiece, earrings and more.

6. Statue of mother love

Last but not least, gifting a statue showing mother love for son or daughter is also a great idea for Mother’ Day. Statues are a great way to express your feelings for mom.

The best part is that statues fit every room, home design and interior. You can choose a wooden statue, glass statue and ceramic according to your budget or taste.

Final Words

Mother’s Day is the best day of the year to thank your mom for her love and care. Make your mother feel special by giving her the best artwork on 10th May 2020.