6 Surprising Ways You Can Boost Creativity

Creativity is a quality that often only seems effortless to a rare few, with many people striving to unleash their own each day. Yet a few little changes could help you tap into your creative juices. Here are six surprising ways you can boost creativity.

Limit Your Options to Improve Focus

Restriction could potentially unlock the door to creativity. That is because an open door can make it challenging to identify the best way to go when approaching a project. Yet a specific focus can improve your thought process, as you can narrow down what you need to do and how you can do it most effectively.

Play a Game

According to author Jane McGonigal, games can make you happier, more productive, and more creative. She believes a challenging game can increase a person's motivation, willpower, and hard work ethic, which can ultimately prime your brain to do great things.

Don’t Wait for Inspiration

Does a baseball player wait to be inspired during batting practice, or does he keep swinging to perfect his stroke? If you guessed the latter, then you’re right, because he doesn’t wait for inspiration to strike. He simply works harder to improve. The same rule applies for creativity. Rather than waiting for inspiration to come, just keep plugging away at a project, regardless of whether it is good or bad. Suggest good or bad ideas to your boss, keep writing and drawing until you perfect your piece, and keep brainstorming until you stumble upon a good idea.

Start Focusing on the Problem

Are you looking for a creative solution to a tricky problem? Stop thinking about the solution and focus your attention on the problem. Albert Einstein got it right when he said, “If I had an hour to solve a problem, I’d spend 55 minutes thinking about the problem and five minutes thinking about solutions”. Many people often focus on the masterpiece before they think about making it, but you should focus on the small steps that will help you get to the end result instead.

Take a Break from a Creative Project

Looking for a creative solution? Distance yourself from the problem. According to construal level theory, it is easier to develop more creative solutions to a task if you are far away from it either in distance or in the future. This helps a person to embrace abstract thinking, which can free the mind and make it easier to make connections between various unrelated concepts.

Get to Work in a Coffee House

There is a reason many writers visit coffee houses to write their manuscripts or poetry. That is because they are believed to offer the right level of ambient noise, which can reportedly be conducive to creativity. So, if you want to get your creative juices flowing, find a table at a coffee house, order a cup of joe, and get to work.