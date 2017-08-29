8th Annual Maragas Winery Grape Stomp September 2 Saturday September 2 from 11am to 5pm take your tootsies for a ride through the fruit of the earth! There will be the general stomp where everybody gets to stomp grapes, and then there will be the stomp competition. Here’s a run-down on this year’s event: • Foot stomping, energy sparking live music by The Opal Springs Boys • Feel like making some great juice, destined to be medal winning wine (every year, Tootsie, the wine we’ve made with stomped grapes, has medalled in the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition!), we’ll have picking bins loaded with luscious grapes ready for your svelte toes to stomp! Admission is: • $10 admission. • And, kids get in free (they must be accompanied by an adult). • You can also include a wine flight for an additional $10 • Advance Purchase Discount: Up to five days preceding the event, you’ll receive 10% off of the admission price. Tickets are available by calling 541-546-5464, by visiting our Winery, and at the door on the day of the event. Stomp Contest: • A competition showing off what makes you a magnificent stomper. • Inside a barrel, you’ll be stomping grapes to extract as much juice as possible from those fine berries. • Run as a tournament, this will be $5 per person for entry. And, you’ll need 2 persons per team. The idea is to stomp out more juice than your competitors. • Prizes will be awarded to those of you stomp out the most juice. • Once again, we’ll be donating all the proceeds of the Stomp contest to a local nonprofit. This year, they’ll go to Central Oregon’s Beat Theater – a nonprofit educational arts organization that gives the children of our community a first rate music, acting, and theater experience. • speaking of kids, we’ll have RAPRD here providing recreational activities and a recreation coordinator to make it a fun day for all. Food & Beverages available for purchase. • They’ll be the usual cheese, charcuterie, olives, chocolates, etc. And, for the event, we’ll also feature our own Bistro sandwiches from our rotisserie and grill • We’ll also have local beer, (of course wine), and soft drinks for purchase. • For all you water drinkers, the water will be available free – and this is good water, we’re talking Opal Springs turf here! And, if you would like bottled water, we will also have that available for purchase.(Guess what kind of water – Earth2O – which is the same water coming out of the well) So, please don’t bring drinks or food with you (outside goodies for picnicking won’t be allowed), we’ll have it all here for you. They’ll be some seats available, but as they will fill up fast, we encourage you to bring lawn chairs and blankets to make yourself comfortable on our spacious lawn. And, although we love our pets too, we’re a working farm with free range chickens, our own work dogs to protect them and our vineyard, so please no pets (with the exception of “service dogs” which are not considered pets). The 8th Annual Grape Stomp, is brought to you by Maragas Winery, the Bend Bulletin, the Source, KTVZ Channel 21, the Madras Pioneer, the Central Oregonian, and C L Printing. Maragas Winery, established 1999, is the founding winery and vineyard in Central Oregon. Maragas Winery is located at 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon, just 4 mlles north of Terrebonne. With views of Smith Rock, pastoral countryside, and seven peaks of the Cascade Mountains, it is a beautiful setting and very easy to get to with a vineyard entrance right off of Hwy 97. Our website is at maragaswinery.com, our email info@maragaswinery.com, and our phone is 54f1-546-5464. Please contact Doug Maragas for more information.