A New Summer Series, Theater in the Park, Debuts with Jesus Christ Superstar!

Mejaski Choreography and Lay It Out Events are proud to present a global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years, Jesus Christ Superstar in Drake Park for one weekend only on August 24 and 25. The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Chosen to direct and choreograph the show is Bend’s own, Michelle Mejaski. Although this is her directorial debut, Mejaski has been a professional choreographer and dancer in Bend for the past 20 years.

According to Mejaski, “From the moment I saw Ted Neeley in the movie, Jesus Christ Superstar, I knew I wanted to be a part of this amazing, captivating, beautiful show. As a child, hearing the opening chords of the overture, to feeling the intensity of Simon’s song and feeling the raw emotion in Mary’s voice, I was filled with an indescribable energy. I have carried that energy to this day and it fills me up with excitement and anticipation. I am overjoyed to be directing and choreographing this ground-breaking musical.” Vocal Direction will be by Central Oregon master singer and COCC vocal instructor, Trish Sewell.

Company Grand, joined by pianist, Gaylynn Wright, will be the power house band backing this show. Park admission will open, along with beer and food tents at 6pm with the show time at 7pm. All ticket sales including VIP packages are on sale now through Bendticket.com. For more information, please visit Theaterbend.com