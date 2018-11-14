A Novel Idea… Unveiled!

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Deschutes Public Library Foundation to Reveal the 2019 A Novel Idea Selection at Annual Free Community Celebration

Saturday, December 1 at 6pm at the Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

From the rivers and forests of Oregon in David James Duncan’s The River Why to the tumultuous events in Afghanastan in Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner, A Novel Idea has taken Deschutes County readers to places near and far, and to times that stretch from the present back to the 1800s. Every year the popular community read program inspires thousands of Central Oregonians to read, explore and discuss the same book.

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation will unveil the 2019 A Novel Idea selection at a public celebration on Saturday, December 1, at the Downtown Bend Library. Doors open at 6pm, with a silent auction, light appetizers and a no-host bar for attendees. The book will be revealed at 6:30pm, with copies available for sale and for check-out immediately following the announcement.

“When we started the A Novel Idea program in 2004 we had roughly 400 participants,” said Chantal Strobel, Communications & Development Manager for Deschutes Public Library. “At the time that was a great level of participation, but over the years we’ve seen the program grow more than ten-fold. In 2018 we had more than 5,400 people take part in the program. Every year we get to see the program build, which means we get long-time participants as well as people who are taking part for the first time. It’s a great way to bring together people from throughout Central Oregon.”

A Novel Idea has long been the largest community read program in Oregon. Nearly a month of free programming enhances the chosen book’s themes. Programming includes academic lectures, art workshops, cooking demonstrations and more.

A Novel Idea Program Coordinator, Liz Goodrich, says planning for A Novel Idea 2019 is already underway. “The programs we coordinate each year are such an important and fun part of the process,” she says. “Without giving too much away, I can just say that the programs for the 2019 selection will truly take people to places they’ve never been. The book is unlike anything we’ve selected before, and I think the new experiences and knowledge people gain from the supporting programs will be phenomenal.”

Goodrich said more than two dozen cultural programs are in the works; they’ll build and expand the themes of the book for deeper discussion and understanding. New for 2019, the library also provides book club bags to local book groups throughout Deschutes County. The bags include 10 copies of the book and discussion questions and are available for two-week check-out. Book club representatives can call Paige Ferro 541-312-1063 or email paigef@deschuteslibrary.org to reserve a book club bag.

Programming for A Novel Idea begins on April 6, 2019, and culminates with the author’s visit to Central Oregon on Sunday, April 28, 2019. All programs, including the author’s presentation, are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. Tickets are available online and at all library locations beginning April 6.

For more information about this or other library programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz at 541-312-1032.