A Rehearsal For Murder: Accomplice Opens at 2nd Street Theater

(Photo courtesy of 2nd Street Theater)

Stage Right Productions/2nd Street Theater presents Accomplice by Rupert Holmes (the Pina Colada Song author) running June 8 through June 23.

Accomplice, written by Rupert Holmes and Directed by Scott Schultz, is part murder mystery, part sex farce and highly entertaining.

Accomplice begins as a straightforward English thriller in a country house. A sex-starved wife and her lover plan to murder her stuffy husband. The husband is murdered on stage, but reappears, This is actually a dress rehearsal for an out of town try out and the true murder victim is revealed when a surprise character comes out of the audience.

Todd Hanson appears as Derek, the boring husband whose wife Janet, played by Amber Hanson, is eager to polish off with poison. Also starring Catherine Christie and Levi Kirk, Accomplice is full of red herrings and plot twists ending with everyone, including the audience, being an accomplice to a murder.

Performances are Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are $19 adults, $16 student/seniors (60+) and are available by calling the box office at 541-312-9626 or at www.2ndstreettheater.com.