A Timeless Holiday Classic

Summit Theatre Company presents: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Summit High School Performing Arts will produce Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, featuring seventeen Irving Berlin’s songs, book by David Ives and Paul Blake. The singing and dancing duo Phil Davis and Bob Wallace meet the sister duo Betty and Judy Haynes, together they put on a show in the Vermont Inn. Based on the paramount pictures written by Norman Krasna, Norma Panama and Melvin Frank.

Based on the beloved, timeless film this heartwarming musical adaptation features seventeen Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I love a Piano, How Deep is the Ocean and of course, the perennial favorite White Christmas.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is directed by Lara Okamot performed in the Summit High School Auditorium at 2855 NW Clearwater Drive in Bend on November 30-December 2 and December 6-8 at 7pm with matinees on December 2 and December 8 at 2pm. The run time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. This timeless classic is appropriate and enjoyable for people of all ages. More information can be found at https://www.summittheatrecompany.com/current-season.html.

Ticket pricing is $15 for general admission and $10 for students (18 and under) and senior citizens (65+). Current US military and veterans FREE with valid ID! Tickets will be available online through the Summit High School website or can be purchased with cash or check at the box office 45 minutes prior to the show.

For more information on this production, please contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us .