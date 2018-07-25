A6 Studio Art Sale at Bend Art Center

(Photo courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Saturday, July 28 from 10am-6pm

Sunday, July 29 from 12-5pm

It happens just once a year. Artists from the A6 Print Studio at Bend Art Center clean out their flat files and discount scores of hand-pulled, original prints.

Find etchings, woodcuts and monotypes in ranges of sizes. Snap up unique art by local artists at affordable prices. Bend Art Center is located next to Gear Fix and Immersion Brewing in the Box Factory.

Bend Art Center

550 NW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759

bendartcenter.org