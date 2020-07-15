ACCOMPLICE to Screen at Tower Theatre

(Photo | Courtesy of Teton Gravity Research)

Teton Gravity Research presents the Bend premier of ACCOMPLICE, the newest mountain bike film, at the Tower Theatre.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Bend premiere of ACCOMPLICE

When: Friday, July 17

Early: 5pm doors, 6pm show.

Late: 8pm doors, 9pm show.

There are also showings on Saturday, July 18.

Where: Tower Theatre

How Much: Tickets are $15 each (plus venue preservation fee)

Details: These events are limited capacity due to COVID-19. There will be ample opportunities for social distancing with empty rows and seats between groups at this event, and masks are REQUIRED for the comfort of others at the theatre.

ABOUT ACCOMPLICE

Directed by Jeremy Grant

It’s a moment time-stamped in our brains. Maybe it was a birthday gift. Or perhaps you saved paycheck after paycheck to finally purchase one. However you met your first bicycle, it was the pedal strokes that came afterward that hooked you onto something intangible. Adventure. Connection. Freedom. From the producers of UnReal and the director of Where The Trail Ends comes Accomplice, an homage to all the crazy adventures and crazier comrades that result from our finest sidekick. On the surface, Accomplice takes you to mind blowing locations across the globe with the world’s top riders. But beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a vehicle for the human spirit.

tetongravity.com