After Being Featured on HGTV, Southern Oregon Artist Marigny Goodyear Returns to Exhibit in Bend for a Third Year in a Row

(Heart Flower by Marigny Goodyear)

As seen on HGTV, artist Marigny Goodyear will debut her series titled, A Lovely Mess, at Legum Design in Bend. This solo show will open at 5pm on Friday June 7, 2019 as part of the First Friday Art Walk, and will be open to the public through the months of June and July.

Marigny created the series titled A Lovely Mess to examine the growth that occurs while diving deep into emotional turmoil. This series explores the freedom that can be found in embracing and questioning the darkness, rather than hiding from it. It focuses on the form of a heart, often seen tattered and torn, yet simultaneously creating beautiful patterns and atmospheres. None of us are free from heartache, but through adversity, we can learn, evolve and shine even brighter.

Marigny’s paintings from her 2018 show at Legum Design were selected for the HGTV show filmed in Bend, Mom & Me, where her work appeared in the renovated master bedroom and bath in Season 1, Episode 2, Midcentury Mod.

marignygoodyearart.com