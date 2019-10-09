An Evening at the Tower: There is No “Planet B” — Tracking Earth’s Changing Climate from Space

(Photo | Pexels)

Fleets of NASA satellites capture images and data about Earth’s oceans, land and atmosphere. But can humans act on the powerful information we learn from them? Join oceanographer, educator and former director of NASA’s Earth Science Division Michael Freilich to learn about the spaceborne tools that monitor our planet — from as far as a million miles away and as near as the International Space Station — and what they tell us about our changing planet.

You’ll learn about humans’ extraordinary technological and scientific abilities, and our profound responsibility to protect our planet in the face of climate change during this presentation at the Tower Theater on Monday, October 14 at 6:30pm.

Dr. Freilich is a former research dean with OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. He is generously donating his time for this event.

Tickets are $7.50, and students are admitted for free (limited tickets).

