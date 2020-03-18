An Important Message from the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

To our friends, partners and guests, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with the health and safety of our community first and foremost in all our decision making.

A handful of stores in the Old Mill District have made the decision to temporarily close, but most of our retail shops remain open on a modified schedule.

Additionally, the majority of our restaurants remain open and have shifted to to-go, curbside and delivery service for the next four weeks.

UPDATED STORE HOURS

UPDATED RESTAURANT HOURS

We’ve also intensified our cleaning efforts throughout the district and implemented best practices recommended by the CDC.

Thank you Bend for your patience and understanding as we get through these unprecedented times together.

Here is more information:

oldmilldistrict.com