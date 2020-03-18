An Important Message from the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)
To our friends, partners and guests, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with the health and safety of our community first and foremost in all our decision making.
A handful of stores in the Old Mill District have made the decision to temporarily close, but most of our retail shops remain open on a modified schedule.
Additionally, the majority of our restaurants remain open and have shifted to to-go, curbside and delivery service for the next four weeks.
We’ve also intensified our cleaning efforts throughout the district and implemented best practices recommended by the CDC.
Thank you Bend for your patience and understanding as we get through these unprecedented times together.
Here is more information:
- We’ve encouraged our tenants to follow the guidelines put out by the CDCto keep staff and guests healthy. Some tenants have temporarily adjusted their hours or temporarily closed. Here’s a complete list of all the retail businesses in the Old Mill District and their updated hours.
- Restaurants in the Old Mill District are providing to-go meal options, curbside pickup and many also offer delivery service through apps like Uber Eats, Bend Take Out and Postmates. Order your family’s meal from one of our delicious restaurants and pick up dessert from Ben & Jerry’s. A full list of our restaurants is here.
- We’re taking the following actions to ensure the well-being of our guests and employees in the Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater:
- Our in-house janitorial team has increased their cleaning efforts throughout the Old Mill District, specifically focusing more energy on restrooms, patio areas, stairs and other areas that have a high volume of contact. All public restrooms in the Old Mill District are equipped with hand soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- We’re staying in constant contact with city of Bend and state of Oregon officials, as well as the Deschutes County Health Departmentand Oregon Health Authorities.
- We’ve intensified messaging to our Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater employees and tenants regarding the Center for Disease Control’s safety precautions, including best practices such as frequent hand washing, regular hand sanitizing, working from home, staying home when sick and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.