(Artwork courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Annual Art in the West

Get ready for the return of the annual juried art exhibition Art in the West! Join us on Friday, July 19 for an evening of art and excitement as the 2019 display is unveiled and the bidding begins! The evening includes artist demonstrations and your chance to rub shoulders with the artists.

Art in the West is a celebration of creative expression about the High Desert. It highlights traditional and contemporary art showing the landscapes, history, cultures and wildlife of this vast region.

2019 ART IN THE WEST OPENING RECEPTION

Friday, July 19 | 6-8pm

Free | No host bar

In addition to the Opening Reception, bids for the artwork will be accepted throughout the exhibition’s duration in the Museum’s store, Silver Sage Trading or by phone at 541-382-4754, ext. 365 until 2pm on Saturday, August 24.

The 2019 Art in the West exhibition and silent auction culminates with the Museum’s largest fundraising event of the year, High Desert Rendezvous on Saturday, August 24.

Funds raised at the High Desert Rendezvous help to support educational offerings including a wide range of school programs for the community. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the High Desert Rendezvous!