Saturday January 14 will mark the 15th annual Central Oregon Dance Showcase sponsored by the Terpsichorean Dance Studio. The Showcase has become a popular event with performers and the community.

Consistent ensembles over the last 14 years have been the Terpsichorean Dance Studio, Gypsy Fire Tribal Belly Dance, Jazz Dance Collective, Dancing Granny, Madras Dance Arts, Tap Dancer Ed Rose, Gotta Dance!, Hokule’a Ohana Dancers, Academie de Ballet Classique, Velocity Dance Theatre, Central Oregon Aerials and High Desert Dance Arts.

Any Central Oregon dance group is eligible to participate as long as they are available to entertain community groups and their enrollment is open to everyone.

This “Central Oregon Dance Showcase” will be held at the Tower Theatre on January 14 at 2pm and an evening show at 7pm. Reserved seating advance tickets are $18 and will be available at towertheatre.org on December 2016. Tickets will be available at the door for $22.

“Our hope is that these annual performances will continue to form a unifying bond between local performing groups and give them the exposure that they deserve,” says Dakota Weeda, Terpsichorean Dance Studio Director.

For information about this performance or any of the participating groups, call the Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 541-389-5351.