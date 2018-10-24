Annual Chili Feed & Heritage Fair at the Deschutes Historical Museum

November 9-10

The Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to our Annual Chili Feed & Heritage Fair event November 9-10 from 11am to 3pm at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The annual chili feed features “Millie’s Chili,” cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, the oldest working family farm in the county, as well as an old-fashioned bake sale and fundraising raffle. Among the prizes is a full year of History Pub table reservations for the 2019 History Pub season.

The Heritage Fair offers free genealogy presentations and research assistance designed to connect our community with their family tree, from those thinking about getting started to more advanced researchers. Our featured presenter is Emily Aulicino talking about writing your childhood memories as well as how to choose a DNA company. Supported by the Bend Genealogy Society, other topics include how to search for free through the Deschutes Public Library and researching homestead records. Presentations are 45 minutes or less with time for questions and research help. The full schedule of topics available at deschuteshistory.org.

Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Call 541-389-1813 for information or visit www.deschuteshistory.org.