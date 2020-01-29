Annual Tour for the Heart is Sunday, February 9 at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center

The Center is proud to present the ninth annual Tour for the Heart — a fun 5km XC ski or snowshoe tour to raise awareness and research funds for battling women’s heart disease. The event takes place Sunday, February 9 at 11am at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center.

The Tour for the Heart covers a beautiful and gentle Oregon Cascades 5km suitable for participants of all ages and abilities (and yes, men and boys of all ages are also welcome to join us!). xcoregon.org/tour-heart

The Tour is a big party on snow for all ages and abilities featuring music and yummy treats, and costumes are encouraged, with prizes for the most creative ensembles.

Recruit your friends, coworkers and family to sign up for the Group Challenge and enjoy a great day on the snow, and qualify for special group gift surprises! Register online at: signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/133540.

Want more Tour fun? Take the Ski Your Age Challenge! This is a great way to make the Tour for the Heart even more fun for all ages of skiers. Select from the easiest option (ski your age in equivalent minutes) or go for the ultimate challenge and ski your age in equivalent kilometers during one Tour day.

Kids love going for Ski Your Age in either kilometers or minutes. But with the option to Ski Your Age in minutes — parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. all have a realistic challenge, which is a great incentive for the whole family to get winter exercise together!

XC Oregon will provide a special reward for anyone registered for the Tour who completes the Ski Your Age in minutes challenge. For anyone who does the ultimate challenge in actually skiing kilometers equivalent to your age in years — there are special rewards.

Looping around the gentle Tour for the Heart course provides an ideal setting to rack up the minutes or kilometers. For those with a Mt. Bachelor season pass (or by purchasing a full-day trail pass) you can combine the Tour for the Heart loop with the other Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center trails. Take as long as you like to Ski Your Age and there’s no set course to follow. Start early, and once done, you’ll be able to join the main Tour for the Heart finishers for the fun at the post-ski festival area with plenty of refreshments. No special sign-up is required, just sign up just like any other Tour participant and we’ll have a special rewards and posting board for names and minutes/kilometers totals when you are done!

Net proceeds benefit the Oregon chapter of the American Heart Association.

Special thanks to all event sponsors and partners: The Center for Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care/Research; Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center; Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation; and numerous ski/snowshoe retail/industry partners. The Tour for the Heart is produced by the nonprofit XC Oregon race team as a gift to the health and well-being of our community. A portion of the course is located in the Deschutes National Forest.

