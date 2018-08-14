Appaloosa LIVE Recording this Friday in Sisters

(Photo courtesy of Appaloosa)

Want to enjoy something fun?

Come listen to Appaloosa record their fourth CD at the wonderful Sisters Farmers Market this Friday. The festivities start at 2pm at Fir Street Park and end at 5:30pm.

Enjoy amazing vendors, a beautiful setting and please bring a chair and relax to the Americana Vibe of the Appaloosa Big Band. Matthew Fletcher will be recording and mixing this live version of the performance for the CD and Debbie Pappa, will be memorializing the concert with her captivating photography.

The band was founded by Dottie and Eli Ashley after they retired, and Appaloosa started playing out in the spring of 2013. Their first gig was for M.O.T.H., a benefit for the Sisters Folk Festival, and since then, the band has played all around Central Oregon (and some Portland area gigs) in various configurations. For this fourth CD, the Duo of Dottie and Eli Ashley will be joined by Steve Jensen on Bass, Dan Crossman on Electric Guitar, the amazing Dale Largent on drums and harmony singers and sisters: Katy Yoder and Victoria Boucher.

Best described as a blend of old country and new folk, this Americana Songwriting Duo of Dottie and Eli Ashley bring delicate, deliberate and nuanced lyrics to so much of the music they write. Combining different lyrical and instrumental styles, listening to this group is often like listening to more than one band. Of the nearly 80 Original Tunes they perform, Dottie and Eli combine a love for traditional music, poetry, social activism and great good humor. A Gig Alert & Performance Schedule is posted on their Facebook Page, so check out the links below for FB, YouTube and Website.

https://www.facebook.com/appaloosa.trio.music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yA_qV5_iw0AXoj884xYUA/videos

