Appaloosa, Releases Third CD: Open Range

Local Americana band, Appaloosa, has released their third CD: Open Range. This time around, though, there is a difference: everything was done by the Duo of Dottie and Eli Ashley. They wrote all the songs, performed all the vocals, and played all the instruments for this project, which was recorded at Dale Largent Recording in Bend.

An eclectic mix of country and folk music, the Duo has taken on an old-Western and home-town vibe with such songs as The Hanging Noose (a bluegrassy story about the town of Laidlaw), Wheeline (irrigation lines in Tumalo) and Heartburn and Little Town (two country love songs).

Also true to their Folk roots, they have protest songs about religion, thievery and money: Preacher, Robbers and Thieves, Ain’t Gonna Let You Fall and Two Black Crows.

For a total of 15 new songs from these singer-songwriters, Open Range, is a wonderful addition to their previous recordings. From dogs barking and mando chopping and sweet harmonies and piano arpeggios, this album has a little something for everyone.

Cover artwork is a landscape painting by Lori & Lisa Lubbesmeyer who own the Lubbesmeyer Studio in the Old Mill and Jacket Photograph was taken by local artist Debbie Pappa. Sue Jensen designed the graphics, as she has done for Appaloosa’s two previous CDs.

All three CDs are available at Ranch Records and other local stores or at https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/appaloosa123

Check out their FB Page for performance information and You Tube Channel for videos!

https://www.facebook.com/appaloosa.trio.music/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yA_qV5_iw0AXoj884xYUA