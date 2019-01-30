(Photo | Courtesy of Dry Fields Cider)

Dry Fields Cider announces their newest Art at Dry Fields Exhibition continuing through March 30. Come down to 611 NE Jackpine Ct. #3 in Redmond and sample one of their 22 rotating ciders, beers and kombucha and view artwork by 33 of Central Oregon’s artists.

Owner Stephen Fields, a native of Redmond, has been producing cider for the past two years. He believes that Dry Fields Cider will be the go-to place for dedicated cider drinkers, and a companionable place for Redmond residents to meet and enjoy a refreshing drink together.

Whether you’re sampling a new cider or enjoying an old favorite, take a moment to view some of the amazing artwork covering the walls of Dry Fields Cider, open Tuesday through Saturday 12-9pm.

Exhibit information at artinfo@bendbroadband.com