Art at the Oxford

(Artwork above: Tulip Companions by Barbara Slater)

The Oxford Hotel presents Barbara Slater’s realistic, acrylic paintings of colorful spring and summer flowers continuing through June 29. Slater will attend the First Friday public champagne reception on June 1 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Barbara Slater presents colorful images of seasonal blooms such as iris, tulips and magnolia. The artist notes, “I paint what I love, striving to paint passionate paintings…not just workable paintings. I have a heart-felt connection to my work.” Her current exhibit at the Oxford Hotel underscores her appreciation of nature’s exotic and beautiful floral blooms.

Slater, an accomplished artist in oil, also reveals her ability in the acrylic medium. The delicacy of the flower’s ruffled edges, the myriad subtle hues in a single bloom—the soft colors of the opening bloom in contract to the vibrancy of the mature bloom and the darker shift in receding, curling petals all reveal her observant and skilled eye.

Slater, creating oil paintings for over forty years, is recognized for her ability to depict “the personality” of her subject. Whether painting animals or portraits of friends, she ably depicts not only the subject but the subtlety of emotion.

Similarly, the artist imbues her floral images with color, form and exquisite detail sufficient to enable viewers to emote and experience the painted image as a living bloom.

Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.