art at the oxford

The Oxford Hotel celebrates the New Year presenting Dorothy Holmes’ acrylic paintings of fanciful women and colorful abstracts opening January 1, 2018. Holmes will attend the champagne opening on First Friday, January 5, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

Dorothy moved to Bend and began Tall Girl Studio in April 2014. With talent both for portraiture and figurative artwork, she also paints abstract imagery. Her varied skill is evident in the series “Women in Nature” as well as her abstract landscape series suggesting sky and land meeting at horizon. All works are created with acrylic, India ink and pastel painted on birch wood. Painting professionally for over 25 years, the artist is largely self –taught. Her first formal art class was at Cambridge University in England and she has painted continually since that time. She also participated in numerous instructional art workshops. The artist’s work was recently seen on HGTV’s Mom and Me. In addition, the Ripe Art Gallery (NY) selected her art to represent Oregon in their exhibition A Woman’s Perspective. Holmes alsoappears as the featured cover artist on the January ’18 Cascade A&E.

Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503.780.2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.