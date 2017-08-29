Art at The Ranch

Friday night and Saturday of Labor Day Weekend this annual show presented by Black Butte Ranch Art Guild and Black Butte Ranch funds scholarships to graduating seniors at Sisters High School who are continuing art education in college. The Guild also financially supports arts programs in the Sisters School District, purchases art by regional artists for the Ranch public spaces and it organizes artist talks.

Friday, September 1 Artist Reception 5:30-7:30pm. This free event will feature appetizers and no host wine and beer, lives music and Silent Auction featuring participating artists.

Saturday, September 2 outdoor Art Fair 10am-4pm. The duo, Honey Don’t, 10:30am-12:30pm. Children’s Art workshop 2-4pm directed by Kit Stafford. Marv and Mindy Ross of Quarterflash 1-3pm.

Watch the Plein Air Paint Out at the Ranch artists do their magic, creating a work of art right before your eyes. 9am. Vote on the Peoples’ Choice’ award and purchase a newly created painting.

Featured artists in the Lodge Gallery Show during August.