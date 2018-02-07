Art In The Atrium, Franklin Crossing with Artist Marjorie Wood Hamlin

(Photo above: Cabernet Crush, mixed media on canvas by Marjorie Wood Hamlin)

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, will be featuring paintings by Marjorie Wood Hamlin through February 26. The artists will attend the February 2 First Friday opening.

Marjorie Wood Hamlin, recognized as an international artist, studied art from a very young age, receiving formal training and earning a bachelor of arts in applied art and art history. The artist’s distinguished exhibitions beyond the U.S. include the Florence Italy Contemporary Biennale and in Grenada and Almeria, Spain.

The Women’s Caucus for Art, a non-governmental organization of the UN, also featured her video of environmental paintings in a presentation of just 35 women’s art during the United Nations Women’s Month 2015. The Ward Nasse Gallery in New York also presented Wood Hamlin’s art.

The artist works to develop a unique style both in technique and in image. Using copper and gold foil enhanced with 23K gold leaf on non-adhesive surfaces, her art derives from the earth, both in subject matter and color. The technique, one of her invention, is in the process of being patented.

Arising purely from her imagination, Wood Hamlin’s fictitious landscapes’ colors burst forth to the delight of viewers. Popular for its uniqueness, rich colors and adaptability in multiple settings, the artist’s work enhances both homes and corporate offices across the U.S. Locally her work appears in collections in Portland and in Central Oregon including Black Butte Ranch, Sisters, Eagle Crest and Bend.

During the First Friday opening, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and The Tommy Leroy Jazz Quartet entertains.

Billye Turner, art consultant, curates the Franklin Crossing displays with info at billyeturner@bendnet.com, 503-780-2828