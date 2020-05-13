Art in the High Desert Cancels Summer Show & Sale

(Photo | Courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

Patrons, artists and supporters of Art in the High Desert (AHD), we’re sad to share our difficult decision to cancel Art in the High Desert August 28-30, 2020. We’ve completed extensive research, watching and considering the possible and uncertain impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, May 8, the State of Oregon banned all large gatherings through September 2020. That confirmed and supported our decision to cancel and reschedule our 13th annual show and sale to August 27-29, 2021.

Planning for 2021 will continue. We will be back. Save the date!

Thank you and stay safe.

Carla Fox and the AHD Board

