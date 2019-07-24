Art in the High Desert Seeks Volunteers

(Photo | by Ross Chandler)

Volunteers are the soul of this community event. Come hang out with us August 23-25, meet other wonderful people and rub shoulders with some world-class artists. Go to artinthehighdesert.com and click on the “Volunteers” link to sign up.

Meet the artists, new and old friends and be a part of this signature Bend event. There are many different jobs and times — you can work three hours or all weekend.

To learn more about the available volunteer jobs, click here

To sign up click here

artinthehighdesert.com