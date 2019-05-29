Art in the High Desert Set for August 23-25

(Photo by Ross Chandler)

Art in the High Desert (AHD), the premier show and sale of juried fine arts and crafts, celebrates its 12th year on the grassy banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Thanks to the growing public support, AHD is again ranked nationally in the top 20 shows for sales for the fifth consecutive year.

This year the jury had one of the greatest challenges yet — to select from a pool of 674 artists from 38 states and two provinces in Canada. The result — a gallery of 120 professional artists from 28 states and Canada, many nationally acclaimed, representing creative work in 15 media categories. New artists too — 51 of the 2019 artists were not in the show last year!

The deliberate intent by Art in the High Desert is to provide a gallery of artists that create art and craft that goes beyond the expected, the usual. Mark your calendars now to save the weekend to meet the artists and buy original art from some of the top artists in North America, including Central Oregon.

Art for every budget. For the safety of everyone, no dogs/pets allowed, thank you.

artinthehighdesert.com