(Photo courtesy of Art on the River)

Celebrating 10 years, Art on the River, will be held on April 27-28. Friday night from 5-8pm, there will be wine, art, food and live music by Da Chara Duo and a fun silent auction, Saturday, from 10-4pm, will be a time to visit with artists and see demonstration. Joan Sheets and Linda Barker, event co-ordinations, are excited about this years variety of new and returning art work. Wood, metal, fiber, ceramics, fused glass, sculptures, book art, jewelry, photography, painting in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic and mixed media and repurposed materials, make up the work of 28 juried artists.

Come celebrate Central Oregon Artists, and support the Redmond Art Programs while having a fun experience.

