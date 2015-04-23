Art on the River at Eagle Crest Resort

The seventh annual art show and sale of one of a kind, high quality art from top Central Oregon artists is set for April 24/25 at the River Run Lodge, event center at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond.

When: Friday, April 24, 5-8pm, silent auction/raffle, wine, music, show and sale,

Saturday, April 25, 10am-4pm, show, sale and demonstrations.

Art on the River is designed to showcase juried Central Oregon artists work from Crooked River Ranch, Prineville, Redmond and Bend to benefit the art programs in the Redmond School District and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Redmond and Terrebonne. All proceeds from the silent auction/raffle goes to the Redmond Art Programs. River Run Lodge event center, at Eagle Crest Resort which is right on the river is a beautiful venue to showcase art. Friday night is a fun filled party and Saturday artists will be demonstrating, silk and watercolor painting, weaving, jewelry making and there is time to visit with each artist.

Joan at 541-548-4244